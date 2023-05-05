Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

