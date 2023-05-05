Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $89.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

