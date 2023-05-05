Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

