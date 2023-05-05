Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.55 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.