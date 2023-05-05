Connectus Wealth LLC Has $921,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

