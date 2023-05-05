Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

