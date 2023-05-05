Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,058,000 after buying an additional 356,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $20,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

