Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.