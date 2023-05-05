Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 272.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

eBay stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.