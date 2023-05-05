Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 3.7 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.