Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 5,137 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

