Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,049,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 475,780 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 72,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

