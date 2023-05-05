Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 861,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.08 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

