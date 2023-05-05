Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock worth $4,996,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

