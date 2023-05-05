Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

