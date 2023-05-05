Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $43,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Motco acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.