Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

ROAD stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 253,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 599,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 235,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

