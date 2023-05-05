Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Financial Review

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 3 2 0 2.17 Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $13.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

57.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $905.81 million 2.43 -$353.82 million ($0.04) -298.00 Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.70 $24.58 million $0.09 20.53

Copper Mountain Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -1.10% 1.63% 1.17% Copper Mountain Mining 9.14% -10.38% -4.65%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Eldorado Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

