Cormark Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
