Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

TSE:T opened at C$28.20 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.94 and a 1 year high of C$32.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

