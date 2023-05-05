Craig Hallum Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $207.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

