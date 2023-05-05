Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,891. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

