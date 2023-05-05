Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $30.72

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $32.89. Criteo shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 103,224 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Criteo Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Criteo by 35.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

