Critical Analysis: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,706.72% -81.50% -62.75% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AEye and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,841.18%.

30.9% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.65 million 7.87 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.27 Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AEye.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

