Critical Contrast: Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) vs. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and Kingold Jewelry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $280.91 million 5.80 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -9.10 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $38.07, indicating a potential upside of 24.58%.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

