Critical Survey: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.24% 0.66% 0.48% PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -43.47% -30.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 11 0 2.92 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $287.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 13.63 -$2.00 million $0.16 1,886.75 PROCEPT BioRobotics $85.22 million 15.23 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -13.10

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

