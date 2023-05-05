Critical Survey: YS Biopharma (YS) vs. Its Peers

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.91 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.16 billion -$3.96 million -6.94

Volatility & Risk

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 279.30%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

