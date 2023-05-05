Critical Survey: YS Biopharma (YS) vs. Its Peers

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|1.91
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|-$3.96 million
|-6.94
Volatility & Risk
YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|YS Biopharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|114
|592
|882
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 279.30%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
