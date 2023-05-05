Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $113.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,112,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

