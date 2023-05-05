DA Davidson Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $30.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.23.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $50,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

