DA Davidson Weighs in on Amkor Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

