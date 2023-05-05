Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,954 shares of company stock worth $14,642,779 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

