David Randall Pickles Sells 2,060 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

