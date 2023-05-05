Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.