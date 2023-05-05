Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 93,655 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

