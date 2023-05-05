Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $284.66 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $284.66 million and $13.85 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $19.07 or 0.00065490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00137464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,925,799 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

