Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King upped their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.69 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

