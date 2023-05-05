Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 149,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 540,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

