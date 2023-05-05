Desjardins Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$122.02 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$105.57 and a 52-week high of C$129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.64. The stock has a market cap of C$39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.72 billion.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

