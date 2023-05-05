Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,230

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.47) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,175.33 ($14.68).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 864.20 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 713 ($8.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.52). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 961.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 903.47. The firm has a market cap of £9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,469.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

About WPP

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.66), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,804,044.79). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.