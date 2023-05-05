Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $31.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.