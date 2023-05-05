Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DVN opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.