Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.36, but opened at $66.40. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 145,339 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

