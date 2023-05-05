DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.56 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

