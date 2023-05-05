Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.42 and its 200-day moving average is $340.91. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

