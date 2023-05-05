Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 to $5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

