DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $27.00 at BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,745,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,643,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.