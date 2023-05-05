DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 327.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

