Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

