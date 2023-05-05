Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 67,204 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,129,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

