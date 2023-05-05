Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 23,750 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

